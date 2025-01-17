Man dies in workplace incident at mill in Quesnel

Photo: Google Maps

Police and WorkSafeBC are investigating a workplace death at a Quesnel mill.

RCMP and other emergency crews were called to the West Fraser Westpine mill site on Carradice Road at 10:18 a.m. on Friday.

"Earlier today, an employee from a contracted agency was fatally injured while conducting maintenance work on a piece of equipment at Westpine," said West Fraser spokesperson.

A 24-year-old man died in the incident.

"We have no further details about the incident at this time and are cooperating fully with WorkSafe as they begin their investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased, and our team at Westpine," said the West Fraser spokesperson.

WorkSafeBC would only confirm that they are investigating the incident and that officers are at the scene.