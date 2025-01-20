Les Dames d’Escoffier International offering scholarships to females in culinary industry

Photo: Contributed Christine Godlonton

Women in B.C. interested in furthering their careers in the culinary, beverage, agriculture, aquaculture and other hospitality fields are encouraged to pursue scholarships that will help them in that journey.

The B.C. chapter of the Les Dames d’Escoffier International has been awarding its food and beverage scholarships for more than 30 years and will be giving away up to $30,000 this year to deserving students.

The LDBC scholarships are open to people in B.C. who identify as women and are at any stage of their careers. The monetary awards will be given to those who are looking to either refine or expand their expertise at a credible educational institution of their choice anywhere in the world.

“I am very grateful for the support that the B.C. chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier has provided me over the last 30 years as a young woman just embarking on a career path in B.C.’s culinary field with a ton of passion and then again as a mature woman who absolutely loves what I do,” said Vancouver Island University culinary arts program instructor Christine Godlonton, who was awarded LDBC scholarships in both 1994 and 2023.

“I fully believe in the work of Les Dames d’ Escoffier and am proud to now be a member to bring my experience full circle to mentor, support and inspire our next generation of women leaders.”

The scholarships will be awarded on merit, ability, commitment and passion.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 11:59 p.m., and applications can be found here.