250671
251811
BC  

Concrete bear sculpture weighing 45 kg stolen from Metro Vancouver porch

Concrete bear stolen

The Canadian Press - | Story: 528263

Police are on the lookout after a large concrete sculpture of a bear weighing about 45 kilograms was stolen from a porch of a home in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Mounties say the sculpture owner called police on Jan. 11 to report the theft from their home.

Police say they conducted an extensive search of the area in the Metro Vancouver community, but did not turn up the bear or any suspects.

The missing sculpture is of a dark grey bear standing upright on its back legs with its mouth wide open as if it's roaring.

Police called the theft "brazen" and are asking for the safe return of the "unique" statue to its owners.

Const. John Graham with the Coquitlam RCMP says the sculpture "holds significant sentimental value" due to it symbolizing the "respect and admiration" of the owners toward the local bear population.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More BC News

BC Weather
BC
Vancouver Webcam
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
244598
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
253117


TheTango.net
TGIF Gifs- January 18, 2025

TGIF Gifs- January 18, 2025

Galleries | January 17, 2025

Sammy Hagar quits touring

Music | January 17, 2025

How rude

Must Watch | January 17, 2025

Uphill sprints

Must Watch | January 17, 2025

Friday Fails- January 17, 2025

Galleries | January 17, 2025

250864