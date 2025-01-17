IHIT remembers Port Moody's Trina Hunt on four-year anniversary

Photo: IHIT A missing poster calling for help to find Trina Hunt, a Port Moody resident.

It’s been four years since Port Moody resident Trina Hunt was reported missing.

And homicide investigators are remembering the 48-year-old woman whose body was found near Hope two months after her husband called police to help find her.

In a news release, Sgt. Freda Fong, spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team (IHIT), said Hunt’s disappearance was reported Jan. 18, 2021.

To date, no charges have been laid despite more than 130 officers and support staff working on the murder case who have analyzed more than 270 hours of video, conducted 90 interviews, reviewed 400GB of digital evidence and received 140 tips from the public.

“This is a tragic homicide that has had a huge impact on our community, including the investigators who have been working tirelessly to advance this case,” Fong stated in the release.

“To the family and friends of Trina and the members of the public who have been following this case intently, we want you to know that we hear you and we’re with you.

"We continue to dedicate all necessary resources and will leave no stone unturned.”

Hunt’s family has declined to speak with the media at this time, Fong told the Tri-City News.

However, last August, Hunt’s brother Brad Ibbott said in a statement that his family has “gone far too long with no answers.”

“We are crushed that still today no one is in custody for the murder of Trina […] We know someone out there has the key to help us bring those responsible to justice.”

Hunt and her husband, Iain, lived in a home in the Heritage Woods neighbourhood of Port Moody at the time she went missing.

In 2021, IHIT executed search warrants on two homes in Port Moody and Mission, and a man was arrested in June 2022 but released.

In 2022, Hunt’s family offered a reward of up to $50,000 for new information leading the arrest of Hunt’s killer. Her image is on missing posters around the Tri-Cities.