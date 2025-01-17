Icy conditions on Coquihalla, Highway 97 C and more

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 about 36 km south of Merritt at Larson Hill, looking north. (elevation: 1025 metres)

Winter driving conditions have returned to the Southern Interior and sections of B.C.'s highways are slick, according to Drive BC.

On the Coquihalla, a vehicle incident is being reported at exit 256 between Coldwater Road and Comstock Road, near Merritt.

? #BCHwy5 - Reports of a vehicle incident south of #Merritt near Comstock Rd that is affecting southbound traffic. #ColdwaterBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 17, 2025

The northbound lane is temporarily closed and southbound is reduced to single lane traffic. An update will be available in the next hour.

Drive BC is also reporting black ice between near Merritt and the Surrey Lake Summit.

On Highway 97C, conditions between Merritt and Highland Valley Copper Mine for 56.0 km are said to be slippery, and carrying on until Ashcroft, due to compact snow.

Similarly, on Highway 1, DriveBC is reporting compact snow and slippery sections between Junction Highway 8 and Juniper Beach Provincial Park Access Road for 59.6 kilometres between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek.

Dozens of warnings have been issued this morning, and they can all be found on DriveBC.