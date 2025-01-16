Police seek suspect in sexual assault at Burnaby park

Photo: Burnaby RCMP. Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a sexual assault at a Burnaby park in November.

Police are looking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly grabbed a woman from behind at a Burnaby park and sexually assaulted her.

The incident on Nov. 17 happened while the victim was walking in Stride Avenue Ravine Park, which is bordered by 18th Avenue, 17th Avenue, Leeside Street and Griffiths Drive, according to an RCMP news release Thursday.

The woman reported the assault on Dec. 21, and Burnaby RCMP has been pursuing a number of investigative avenues, including canvassing the area and working with partner agencies, according to the release.

On Thursday, the detachment published a police sketch of the suspect.

"While our investigators are following leads as they work to identify the suspect, we want the public to be aware of this incident, take a look at the sketch, and report any suspicious activity to police," Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Laura Hirst said in the release.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with a slim build, long "very blond" messy hair, blond beard with a notable patch of missing hair on his right cheek, large prominent ears and crooked yellow teeth, according to police.

He was believed to be wearing a red jacket and beige track pants at the time of the attack.

Hirst commended the victim for reporting the incident to police.

"Her courage has helped push this investigation forward," Hirst said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Quote file 24-44129.