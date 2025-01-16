Three Port Alberni, B.C. men face charges of sex offences, trafficking of minors

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference June 24, 2023, in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Three men from Port Alberni, B.C., have been charged with sexual offences on minors, including trafficking of youth under 18 years old.

RCMP say its general investigations unit started looking into the allegations in 2020 and charges were laid last week.

Police say Shaun Pater faces 15 counts in relation to alleged sexual offences on minors, including the trafficking charge.

Terrance Houbregs and Wayne Moore are accused of six counts each involving sexual offences on minors.

All men have been released on several conditions, including not to have contact or be in the presence of anyone under 16 years old.

The three men are also prohibited from being in parks, community centres, theatres or other places where people under 16 are known to be present.