Police investigate reports of drink spiking in Fernie, B.C.

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police are investigating reports of drink spiking in the Kootenay region.

The Elk Valley RCMP says there has been “widespread discussions” on local social media in Fernie, B.C. in relation to alleged incidents involving people possibly having their drinks spiked with drugs like ketamine or GHB while drinking at local establishments.

“These substances can be very dangerous, particularly when combined with alcohol, as they can cause sedation, memory loss, and even unconsciousness,” said Sgt. Brad Gregory, Elk Valley RCMP.

“We encourage everyone to take steps to protect themselves and their friends, such as watching their drinks closely, never accepting drinks from strangers, and sticking together in social settings.”

RCMP say they have received at least four reports of suspected drink spiking in Fernie in December and January. None of the reported cases have yet been confirmed by blood or other laboratory analysis. Two of the files remain open investigations.

Police are urging the public to report similar incidents.

“These reports help RCMP investigate potential cases and increases public safety,” said police in a news release.