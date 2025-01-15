Walmart Canada says underweight meat problem fixed by B.C. supplier

Photo: The Canadian Press Employees are seen working at a Walmart in Vaughan, Ont., Wednesday, July 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Walmart Canada says a third-party supplier that weighed and labelled meat products for its Richmond, B.C., store took immediate "corrective action" when it was made aware some products were being priced incorrectly.

Walmart, Sobeys and Loblaw Companies were hit with a class-action lawsuit last week alleging they "misrepresented" the weight of meat by including the weight of packaging in prices.

Walmart Canada says in an emailed statement that a third-party supplier was responsible for an "isolated incident" at the Richmond store for a two-week period last month.

The retailer says its suppliers price meat according to Canadian Food Inspection Agency regulations, and the agency "has not raised a concern with Walmart about a price-to-weight discrepancy with meat."

The lawsuit filed this month in Vancouver says high food prices have been the subject of "countless news stories," and the legal action was filed shortly after CBC News revealed the alleged practices in an investigation published last week.

A representative for Sobeys declined to comment on the lawsuit, and Loblaw Companies did not respond to a request for comment.