Caretaker in B.C. woman's starvation death says little support seen from management

Photo: The Canadian Press Florence Girard, seen in a family handout photo from 2006, died of starvation in a Port Coquitlam, B.C., home in 2018.

The caregiver of a woman who starved to death says the homecare organization she worked for provided little support for things such as prescribed pain medication or nutritional support before Florence Girard died in 2018.

Astrid Dahl told a coroner's inquest into Girard's death that she had to reduce the frequency of pain medication and switch to a cheaper, less potent painkiller partially because Kinsight Community Society didn't pay for the prescribed medicine.

Dahl also said the lack of effectiveness of the stronger drugs also contributed to her decision to switch the medication, despite Girard — who had Down syndrome — experiencing constant pain as she got older.

Kinsight oversaw the home-sharing service where Girard was living with Dahl under a contract with provincial Crown corporation Community Living BC.

Dahl, who was convicted in 2022 for failing to provide the necessaries of life to Girard, told the inquest Kinsight gave no nutritionist support when Girard began losing weight, so she instead consulted her mother, a former nurse.

Girard was living with Dahl as part of a program for people with developmental disabilities, and she weighed about 50 pounds when she died.