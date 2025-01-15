'Bittersweet news': Metro Vancouver donut shop announces closure of both locations

Photo: Mochido. will close both its locations of mochi donut shops - one each in Vancouver and Coquitlam - at the end of January 2025.

After four years in the mochi donut business, Mochido is shutting down both its Metro Vancouver stores.

Mochido announced its original location at 107-8811 Laurel St in Vancouver (which opened in 2021) and its shop at 100-1188 Pinetree Way in Coquitlam (which opened in 2023) are both closing by the end of January 2025.

"We have some bittersweet news to share—after so many amazing years, we’ll be closing our Vancouver and Coquitlam shops," states Mochido on Instagram.

On their website they invite folks to "join us for one last treat."

The Vancouver location has recently been temporarily closed but will be reopening on Jan. 15 and operate until the end of the month.

In the social media post, the Mochido operators go on to say the closing of the stores does not mean the end of the brand altogether.

"This wasn't an easy decision, but it's not goodbye forever," they add.

"This isn’t the end—just the beginning of something new. We hope to see you one more time before we say goodbye for now," reads the post.

Mochi donuts are similar to traditional donuts but are made with rice flour and are gluten-free. They're often lightly deep-fried and shaped like flower petals or a series of globes.

With files from Diane Strandberg.