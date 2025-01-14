Driver charged nine months after fatal crash in Vancouver

Photo: VPD. A woman died after she was found badly injured on an East Vancouver roadway in March 2024.

A person has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a woman died on a Vancouver road.

After a nine-month-long investigation by Vancouver police, a person has been arrested and charged.

Sina Mogharei, 32, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and failure to stop at an accident resulting in death.

Mogharei was arrested on Tuesday by VPD.

On March 30, 2024, at 5 a.m., a woman was found badly injured on the ground near the Esso gas station at Kingsway and Victoria Drive.

The 37-year-old woman died at the scene.

Police released video footage of a vehicle and asked people to come forward if they knew what happened.

Sgt. Steve Addison says the evidence obtained during the investigation helped police locate and identify the person who allegedly was the driver.





