The B.C. ombudsperson investigates complaints that some students are being sent home

Photo: The Canadian Press The office of the B.C. ombudsperson says it is investigating complaints that some public schools are excluding students who are disruptive or who have disabilities. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke speaks during a press conference in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The office of the B.C. ombudsperson says it is investigating complaints that some public schools are excluding students who are disruptive or who have disabilities.

Ombudsperson Jay Chalke says his office will examine the complaints that those children from kindergarten to Grade 12 have received little to no instruction.

Chalke says the roles of the Ministry of Education and the school districts will also be assessed.

While some complaints allege that school districts are excluding students due to unsafe behaviour, others point to inadequate resources needed to support a student's learning in school.

Chalke says he's concerned about the outcomes for those children who are left without instruction and aims to make recommendations to support inclusive education.

Students and their families can contribute to the investigation by filling out a confidential questionnaire or speaking directly to an ombudsperson investigator by April 1.