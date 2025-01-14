B.C. tribunal dismisses groom's claims over seating chart, cornhole errors

Photo: Unsplash

B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has dismissed a groom’s claims that a Langley country club failed to provide wedding services as agreed for a Canada Day reception in 2023.

In her Jan. 13 decision, tribunal member Meghan Stewart said Mark Estepho sought $5,000 from Newlands Golf & Country Club Ltd. for inconvenience, disruption and emotional distress that resulted from alleged contract breaches.

Newlands, however, denied Estepho’s claim. Stewart said it was clear things did not go exactly as the couple might have wanted.

“I find that even when taken together, the misplacement of the gift table, the inclusion of the number of kids and babies on the seating chart, and Newlands’ failure to set up the cornhole games, did not cause mental distress, inconvenience, upset, and disappointment that would warrant an award of damages.”

Newlands said it did not breach the parties’ contract, and delivered wedding services in accordance with the agreed-upon wedding package.

Estepho claimed:

• $2,045 for discrepancies in the bridal bouquet and floral arrangements;

• $1,820 for the following day’s ceremony set-up on the patio adjacent to the conservatory where Estepho’s reception was being held;

• $300 for misplacement of name tags at the head table;

• $285 for misplacement of the gift table;

• $275 for including kids and babies on the seating chart; and

• $275 for failing to set up two custom-made cornhole games.

Stewart said Newland reserved “the right to create all flower pieces by using the best available stem, in your colour and season.”

She found no evidence Estepho had proven it had not done that.

She found there was no evidence Estepho asked Newlands about using the patio during the reception, or that Newlands said it would be clear and available to his guests.

“I dismiss this part of Mr. Estepho’s claim,” she said.

Estepho said Newlands misplaced name tags at the head table, which caused him “significant embarrassment” and disrupted the reception’s flow.

“I find it unproven that the parties agreed to the head table arrangement in Mr. Estepho’s table layout sheet. It follows that Mr. Estepho has not proven Newlands misplaced the head table name tags,” Stewart said.

“I fail to see how having to switch seats at a wedding reception due to misplaced nametags, even with “over 125 guests, photographers, and staff watching,” rises to the level of “compensable breach of a peace of mind contract,” Stewart said.

Estepho said Newlands misplaced the gift table rather than placing it at the front of the room near the MC podium.

Stewart said table layouts showed the gift table being next to the MC podium.

“I find photos in evidence support Mr. Estepho’s version of events,” she said.

“Even so, I find Mr. Estepho has not proven any loss resulting from the misplaced gift table, such as missing gifts,” Stewart said. “I do not find this amounts to inconvenience, disruption, or stress that attracts damages. I dismiss this part of Mr. Estepho’s claim.”

The parties disagreed about whether Newlands incorrectly printed the seating chart by including the number of kids and babies at each table.

Stewart found that an email from the bride to Newlands supported Estepho’s position that “Newlands was asked not to include kids and babies on the chart, which Newlands undisputedly did.”

Still, she said, “I find it unproven that Mr. Estepho suffered any specific loss as a result of this mistake, and again, I fail to see how this slight oversight could have caused the sort of upset that would breach a peace of mind contract’.

On the cornhole games issue, Newlands said staff were waiting for instructions on set-up. She said no set-up time was specified.

“I find Newlands’ failure to set up the games, while annoying, also did not give rise to a compensable loss,” Stewart said. “So, I dismiss this part of Mr. Estepho’s claim too.”

Stewart dismissed the dispute.