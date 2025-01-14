B.C. driver pleads guilty in crash that killed teen

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Vancouver Provincial Court. An October 2023 collision at Granville Street and King Edward Avenue West led to tragic teen fatality.

A B.C. man pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in connection with an October 2023 incident that killed a teen.

Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Gregory Rideout heard the guilty pleas from Raymond Denis Jacqueline Desourcy, 54, on Monday.

The charges arose from an Oct. 7, 2023, incident in which Dana Oh died and another person was injured.

Desourcy was charged with eight offences but pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The Vancouver Police Department said Oct. 8, 2023, that a black Nissan Xterra northbound on Granville Street collided with a black BMW in the intersection of Granville and King Edward Avenue.

“Investigators believe the collision occurred when the Nissan Xterra entered the intersection as the driver of the BMW was making a left turn from Granville,” police said.

A 17-year-old driver and two 18-year-old passengers from the BMW were taken to hospital, and two of the teens were discharged, police said.

Dana Oh died as a result of the collision, court documents said.

The driver of the Nissan Xterra was not seriously injured.

The other charges involved driving while impaired by a drug, and being found to have cocaine and methamphetamines in his system. He did not plead guilty to those charges.

The case was adjourned to April 21 for a pre-sentencing report.