More types of birth control pill now free in B.C.

Photo: AccessBC Campaign

Prescription contraception medications 'Lolo' and 'Slynd' are now free in B.C., marking an expansion of B.C.'s universal coverage program.

In April 2023, B.C. became the first jurisdiction in Canada to make prescription contraception free.

The program initially covered a range of prescription contraception options, including most oral pills, injections, copper and hormonal intrauterine devices, implants, and Plan B. Shortly after implementing the policy, coverage for hormonal rings was added.

After advocacy from AccessBC, a non-profit dedicated to universal access to contraception, Lolo and Slynd are also now being covered.

Lo Loestrin Fe, also known as Lolo, is a 'low-dose' pill, containing the lowest dose of estrogen currently on the market. Slynd (Drosperinone) is a progesterone-only pill that is more effective in preventing pregnancy than older progesterone-only pills.

“Lolo is a popular choice for those who prefer a daily pill but want a lower dose of estrogen,” says Dr. Ruth Habte, AccessBC campaign organizer.

“Slynd is an excellent option for individuals who cannot use estrogen-containing products, such as those with migraines with aura, but don’t want a longer acting reversible option like an IUD or implant. I am thrilled to see the BC NDP government funding more contraceptive options, increasing the likelihood that patients can find a method that works best for them.”

AccessBC says they are still pushing for contraceptive patches and Ella, a form of emergency contraception, to be covered. The group is also calling on the province to increase the number of medical professionals trained in IUD and implant insertion, improve pain management relating to IUD insertion and continue to improve access to contraceptive pills by making some available over the counter.