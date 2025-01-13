Dozens of Canadian firefighters head to California to help in fire fight

Photo: The Canadian Press Tim Murphy, with the San Francisco Fire Dept., puts out hot spots in a burned property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Locher

More than 60 Canadian front-line firefighters are on their way to the Los Angeles area as part of international efforts to fight the raging wildfires that have claimed lives and destroyed thousands homes.

A statement from the B.C. Ministry of Forests says a team of 22 crew members and one agency representative left for Los Angeles on Monday and are in addition to a dozen technical specialists who arrived in Los Angeles on the weekend.

The statement says the technical staff, who specialize in advanced planning, logistics, aviation, and fire weather, are expected to be in the United States for at least two weeks.

The Alberta government says 40 wildland firefighters and two agency representatives also left Monday for California.

Alberta Forestry Minister Todd Loewen says firefighters are expected to be on the ground within the next few days and will stay for at least two weeks.

As of Monday morning at least 24 people had died after being caught in the wildfires around Los Angeles, which have burned more than 160-square kilometres in less than a week.

Most of the damage has been caused by two fires — the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire. Both are considered to be less than 30 per cent contained as of Monday.

About 50,000 people are under evacuation orders, and as of Monday, more than a dozen people were considered missing.

Loewen says additional resources like water bombers, night-vision helicopters and more firefighters could be deployed if requested.

"Good neighbours are always there for each other," he says, adding that Alberta is ready to return the favour after 115 firefighters from California came to help during the province's record-breaking 2023 wildfire season.

"In 2023, California firefighters bravely supported Alberta in a time of great need," he told reporters.

"Now Alberta is answering the call and stepping up to support our friends and partners in the United States."