One suspect arrested, another sought after armed home invasion in Quesnel, RCMP say

Police in Quesnel are searching for a suspect in connection with a report of a weekend home invasion in which one of the culprits was armed with a handgun.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a home in the 300-block of Hoy Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a home invasion.

“Two suspects bore into a residence, sprayed the victim with bear spray and damaged several items within the home,” RCMP Sgt. Clay Kronebusch said in a news release.

“The suspects were identified as a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman. The man was reported to be in possession of a handgun during the incident.”

Kronebusch said the 22-year-old woman was arrested outside her home and later released with a court date while the investigation continues.

He said the male suspect is known to police.

“The 26-year-old man is still outstanding and police are attempting to locate him,” he said.