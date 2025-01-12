VPD catch speeder going almost triple the speed limit through Vancouver neighbourhood

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A. A sports car was caught by police doing almost three times the speed limit near UBC in Vancouver.

A driver has had their vehicle impounded and must pay hundreds in fines after they were caught speeding through a Vancouver neighbourhood.

The Vancouver Police Department's (VPD) traffic section posted on X/Twitter this weekend after a car was spotted speeding along West 16th Avenue near UBC.

"A few hours ago in 4700 blk. of W16th Ave., this driver was caught on laser doing 143 km/h in 50 zone," reads the post from Jan. 11, 2025.

The post includes several photos that show a high-end Porsche sports car on a flatbed truck. It appears to be a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which costs more than US$350,000, according to luxury car seller duPont.

The driver received a $483 fine, along with points on their license. The car was also impounded by the police.

About 16 months ago, another high-end sports car was caught travelling at 167 km/h in the same area.