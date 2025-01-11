Single-lane traffic now moving through after crash on Highway 5 east of Clearwater Saturday morning

Photo: DriveBC
A crash has closed a section of Highway 5 Saturday morning.
UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.
Single-lane traffic is now moving through the site of a crash along Highway 5 near Skinner Road and east of Clearwater.
No detour is available.
ORIGINAL: 8:11 a.m.
A crash has closed Highway 5 east of Clearwater Saturday morning.
According to DriveBC, a 3.5-kilometre section of the highway is closed in both directions near McMurphy, about 45 kilometres east of Clearwater.
The closure occurred before 8 a.m. Saturday.
DriveBC says an assessment is currently in progress, and a further update is expected at 9 a.m.