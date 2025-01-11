Highway 5 east of Clearwater fully reopened after crash Saturday morning

Photo: DriveBC A crash has closed a section of Highway 5 Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 4:06 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting the vehicle recovery along Highway 5 near Skinner Road east of Vavenby has cleared and the highway is now fully reopen.

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

Single-lane traffic is now moving through the site of a crash along Highway 5 near Skinner Road and east of Clearwater.

No detour is available.

ORIGINAL: 8:11 a.m.

A crash has closed Highway 5 east of Clearwater Saturday morning.

According to DriveBC, a 3.5-kilometre section of the highway is closed in both directions near McMurphy, about 45 kilometres east of Clearwater.

The closure occurred before 8 a.m. Saturday.

DriveBC says an assessment is currently in progress, and a further update is expected at 9 a.m.