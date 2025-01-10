Sexual misconduct allegations lead to limits on B.C. massage therapist

Photo: Getty Images B.C.'s College of Complementary Health Professionals governs the conduct of registered massage therapists in the province.

B.C.’s College of Complementary Health Professionals has placed limits and conditions on a Surrey massage therapist’s practice as it investigates allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a newly released notice, the college said it was imposing the limits on the practice of Arthur DeLuis to protect the public as it goes about its work.

The college stressed allegations remain unproven unless admitted by a registrant or determined by a discipline committee.

“The inquiry committee panel considered the allegations serious and found that there are some factors that render the alleged conduct likely to recur,” the public notice said.

The limits and conditions on DeLuis’ practice are that:

while treating female patients, patients must remain fully clothed from the hips to the ankles during treatment;

he must immediately post a prominent notice about those clothing requirements;

he must, by 6 p.m. every Friday, provide the college with his calendar, including the name and contact information for each patient he treated in the preceding week; and,

he will be subject to random on-site audits of his practice by a college-appointed inspector to ensure compliance with the orders.

“An inspector may inspect any patient booking process (whether that occurs physically, by telephone, or otherwise electronically) and any file or record of any patient treated by him,” the notice said.