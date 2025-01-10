Northbound traffic on Coquihalla slowed by vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 at the northbound Portia Chain Up, looking south. (elevation: 635 metres)

A vehicle incident has slowed northbound traffic on the Coquihalla.

Drive BC is reporting the issue has affected traffic from three kilometres south of Coquihalla Summit to 11 km south of Great Bear Snowshed, between exit 202 and 217 on Highway 5.

People on the route have said a semi truck has jack-knifed, though this has not be confirmed, and that conditions are icy at the higher elevations.

DriveBC is reminding drivers of commercial trucks over 11,794 kilograms licensed GVW that they must chain up at Box Canyon.

The next update is expected at 8:30 a.m.