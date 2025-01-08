Pistol-shaped lighter leads to Victoria grocery-store evacuation, arrest

Photo: TIMES COLONIST Victoria police respond to Save-on-Foods grocery store at Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street on Tuesday evening.

A male was arrested Tuesday inside Save-on-Foods on Pandora Avenue after Victoria police received a report that someone in the store appeared to have a pistol in his pocket.

The store was crowded when officers arrived about 5:25 p.m., but a suspect was quickly located and taken into custody. He was released after police determined the suspected firearm was actually a pistol-shaped lighter.

The store was evacuated during the arrest.

In mid-September, police said they had responded to 20 firearm reports since July 1 involving realistic pistol-shaped lighters or torches.

They said the lighters are not illegal but can cause alarm for the public, and stressed that for safety reasons, all firearms are treated as real until proven otherwise.

“[Tuesday’s] incident speaks to the dangers these lighters possess, especially when they are tucked into waistbands or visible from back pockets or bags, often leading to resource-intensive, high-priority responses,” police said in a statement.

In July, reports of a man with a firearm in his waistband, a gun being pointed at a jogger and a man waving a small pistol all turned out to involve pistol-shaped lighters.

Another case in August in which a handgun appeared to be sticking out of a backpack involved a lighter, as well. Officers who responded found 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, a knife and a folding baton.

Police also issued a warning about the dangers of replica firearms on Dec. 19 after one was seized following a fight involving five males in the 900-block of Pandora.

It turned out to be a Glock-branded pellet gun.

Police said that of the 80 firearms seized to that point in 2024, 47 were replicas.