No parole for B.C. child killer

B.C. child killer Shane Ertmoed has been denied day parole.

Ertmoed abducted Heather Thomas, 10, from outside her father’s townhouse complex in Cloverdale in 2000. She was later found dead in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

Ertmoed has been serving a life sentence for her murder.

CTV News reports the decision to deny him parole was made after a hearing before the National Parole Board. During that hearing, Thomas’s mother urged the board to keep Ertmoed behind bars.

“Every time I get that phone call that there is yet another demand, I am paralyzed with fear. I instantly relive every moment of that day and have a panic attack,” Heather’s mom said, according to CTV.

Ertmoed reportedly apologized at the hearing for his actions.

The parole board ruled that while that Ertmoed has made progress, he is not ready to be released into the community.

