B.C. Ferries passenger goes overboard near Tsawwassen; sailings cancelled

Photo: B.C. FERRIES B.C. Ferries Queen of Alberni vessel.

A B.C. Ferries passenger went overboard near Tsawwassen on Wednesday, prompting the cancellation of two sailings on the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route.

The 10:15 a.m. Queen of Alberni sailing departing Tsawwassen and the 12:45 p.m. sailing leaving Duke Point, near Nanaimo, were both cancelled.

The incident occurred as the 7:45 a.m. sailing from Duke Point neared Tsawwassen on Wednesday.

According to B.C. Ferries, the individual was brought ashore and received care from Emergency Health Services.

According to Delta police spokesman Insp. James Sandberg, the department responded to what was determined to be a “mental health incident” that was resolved with one person being taken to hospital.

Due to the nature of the incident and to avoid creating further stigma for the individual, Sandberg said police would not be making further statements.