Two bodies found after vehicle fire extinguished in B.C. regional park

Photo: The Canadian Press An Abbotsford police shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in New Westminster, B.C., Feb. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say two bodies were found inside a vehicle that had allegedly been set on fire in a regional park in Abbotsford, B.C.

They say officers and firefighters responded to a burning Mitsubishi Outlander on Jan. 3 in Sumas Mountain Regional Park, and when the flames were put out they discovered what appeared to be human remains.

Police say that while they are still reviewing the circumstances around the deaths, they do not believe the fire was a random event.

Sgt. Freda Fong with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a statement there appears to be no ongoing risk to the public.

The team says it has been working with the Abbotsford Police Department and the BC Coroners Service on the case.

It says the RCMP tactical troop also helped conduct a thorough search of the park for evidence.