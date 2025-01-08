'In our thoughts': BC Wildfire Service ready to fight California fires

Photo: Governor Newsom/@CAgovernor/X. California Governor Gavin Newsom on the ground in Pacific Palisades and getting briefed by California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection on the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

BC Wildfire Service is ready to jump in and help the fire fight against fierce wildfires raging in the Los Angeles area.

At this time, the service tells Glacier Media it has not been called upon.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone announced on Jan. 8 that two people have died and 1,000 structures have been destroyed by the wildfires.

Officials stated that 30,000 residents are under evacuation orders and more than 13,000 structures are under threat.

Information officer Sarah Budd with BC Wildfire Service says everyone who is being impacted is in their thoughts right now.

BC Wildfire Service employs roughly 1,300 wildfire fighters and has seasonal personnel and permanent staff. It also operates an initial attack crew, which is often the first to respond to wildfires.

"We retain strong relationships with our international partners through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre and National Interagency Coordination Centre and may provide support in the days ahead,” says Budd.

A pair of Quebec water bombers and their crew are in California helping with fighting the fires.

The two planes are sent to the U.S. each fall as part of an annual contract, the length of which was extended this year because of the emergency. Each plane is dispatched from Quebec with its own crew composed of a pilot, co-pilot and technician.

California Governor Gavin Newsom says more than 1,400 firefighting personnel have been deployed as well as hundreds of prepositioned assets.

"Emergency officials, firefighters, and first responders are all hands on deck through the night to do everything possible to protect lives," says Newsom.