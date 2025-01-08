Police say threat of explosive device cause of B.C. courthouse, college evacuation

Police have confirmed that the threat of an explosive device was the reason for the evacuation of a large area around the New Westminster, B.C., courthouse, including nearby Douglas College.

They say officers were made aware of the threat on Tuesday morning, and people were asked to leave the area "out of an abundance of caution."

Videos posted to social media showed hundreds of people near the college leaving the area, though the reason was not publicly disclosed at the time.

Police say in a news release that portions of the surrounding roads were closed for several hours, but nothing suspicious was found.

Douglas College also cancelled all in-person classes, activities and events while the search was underway.

The area was reopened about three hours after the evacuation was announced, but police say their investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.