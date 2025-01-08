Mounties seize 171,000 packs of illicit cigarettes in Langford, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Tobacco products are put on display during a RCMP news conference in Surrey, B.C., Friday, Mar. 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Mounties in British Columbia say officers have seized more than $1.7 million worth of contraband tobacco after executing a search warrant at a property in Langford.

West Shore RCMP say in a news release that the warrant was granted in relation to suspected trafficking of the tobacco, and was executed by officers on Dec. 30 at a residential property on Setchfield Ave.

Police say they seized about 17,100 cartons, containing more than 171,000 packs of contraband cigarettes.

Todd Preston, superintendent in charge of West Shore RCMP, says it was the "largest seizure of illicit tobacco" by the department to date, adding that the illicit tobacco trade often uses the same "drug pipelines" set up by organized crime groups.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests or charges have yet been laid, though they anticipate charges and fines once it is complete.

The Mounties say the sale of illicit tobacco helps fund organized crime groups and has economic impact for Canada through lost tax revenue.