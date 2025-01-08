B.C. man’s homicide defence awaiting further 28,000 pages of disclosure

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Vancouver Provincial Court

The criminal case of Langley man charged with first-degree murder in connection with a July 2024 Vancouver shooting heard the defence should expect a further 28,000 pages of documents in a second round of evidence disclosure.

Vancouver Police Department officers were called to East 63rd Avenue and Inverness Street on July 26 over reports that two men had been shot in a vehicle, which then collided with two other vehicles.

Hitkaran Johal, 25, died at the scene. A second man was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rylee Andrew Shipley, 27, is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder with a firearm, and aggravated assault

He appeared before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Gregory Rideout Jan. 7.

Shipley, who appeared by video, remains in custody.

He was arrested on Aug. 21 in Alberta with assistance from the Calgary Police Service and the Alberta RCMP, the VPD said.

Security at the 222 Main St. courthouse was tight with sheriff deputies carrying high-powered weapons and guarding entrances Wednesday and Thursday.

The BC Prosecution Service approved one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder with a firearm, and aggravated assault against Shipley.

At the time of the incident, police said a vehicle was set on fire near East 63rd Avenue and Prince Edward Street shortly after the shooting.

The VPD have said they believe the car is connected to the homicide.

Shipley returns to court March 7.