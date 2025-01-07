North Vancouver MP Jonathan Wilkinson considering federal Liberal leadership bid

Photo: Paul McGrath / North Shore News files North Vancouver MP Jonathan Wilkinson says Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is a right-wing radical.

North Vancouver MP Jonathan Wilkinson says he’s considering running for leadership of the federal Liberal Party.

As he headed to Ottawa on Tuesday to meet with his party, the high-profile MP said a number of his colleagues had encouraged him to put his hat in the ring.

“I have said to them that I will give it consideration, and I am in the process of doing that right now,” he said in a written statement. “I have not ruled it out.”

Following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement that he will step down, Wilkinson said there will be a “robust” leadership race with several candidates bringing different perspectives on where the country should go.

“It’s going to be incumbent on anyone running to be leader to convince Canadians that we should continue on a progressive path in this country that creates jobs and economic opportunities – rather than turn our country over to what effectively is a right-wing radical, [Pierre] Poilievre, who speaks in three-word rhymes and has no experience in the business community or anywhere else,” Wilkinson said.

MPs thank Trudeau for service, look at challenges ahead

The MP also offered kind words for outgoing-PM Trudeau. Wilkinson has worked with him in several prominent cabinet positions including minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard from 2018 to 2019, and minister of environment and climate change from 2019 to 2021, styled as minister of energy and natural resources since 2023.

As prime minister, Trudeau has been a champion for a strong Canadian economy and a successful middle class, fighting climate change and standing up for national values at home and abroad, Wilkinson said.

“Over the last nine years, we have made enormous progress: for the first time in history, we are polluting less and we have catalyzed business innovation, lifted hundreds of thousands of Canadian children out of poverty, successfully implemented a national child care program,” he said. “[We've] re-engaged the federal government in building affordable housing after a 40 year absence, and taken truly meaningful, impactful steps towards reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.... For your service to this country – thank you, prime minister.”

Looking at work ahead, Wilkinson underscored serious threats to the economy in the form of U.S. tariffs.

“We do not have time for elected leaders to play political games and actively undermine Canada instead of serving their country’s best interests – which is what Mr. Poilievre does when he talks down Canada and says it is broken,” he said.

“We need serious, thoughtful leadership to meet the challenges facing Canada and the world,” Wilkinson said.

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky to Sky Country MP Patrick Weiler, who had previously called for Trudeau to resign, also thanked the outgoing PM for his service and making the “necessary” decision to step down.

“I look forward to an open, democratic, and competitive leadership race that will bring in talent from across the country and present a forward looking vision for Canadians,” he said in a post on X.

I thank the Prime Minister for his years of service to our country and for making the difficult but necessary decision to step down as Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada so our party can move forward with new leadership. I wish the Prime Minister and his family well.— Patrick Weiler (@PatrickBWeiler) January 6, 2025



