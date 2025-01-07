Special prosecutor appointed in case involving relative of B.C. provincial judge

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The BC Prosecution Service says it has appointed a special prosecutor in a case involving a person related to a provincial court judge.

It says senior lawyer Chris Johnson was chosen in order to "avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice."

The service says Westshore RCMP investigated an offence that occurred on Sept. 9 in Langford, west of Victoria.

It says two people were charged on Oct. 30 for "unlawfully being in a dwelling house," noting that only one is related to the judge.

The Prosecution Service does not name the judge or specify the relationship to the accused.

It says the next appearance for the two accused is scheduled for Jan. 23 at Western Communities provincial court.