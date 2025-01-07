247694
David Eby among premiers heading to Washington to tamp down Trump tariff threat

British Columbia Premier David Eby says he and his counterparts from across Canada will take leadership in the fight against threatened tariffs from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

Eby says he and other premiers will head to Washington this month as Trump is inaugurated to try to convince him to back away from his tariff plan.

It comes on the same day that Trump threatened to use economic force to make Canada the 51st state and promised substantial tariffs on Canada and Mexico in his first news conference since his election win was certified.

But with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement that he will resign once a new Liberal leader is chosen, Eby says leadership on the tariff issue has fallen to the premiers.

Eby told a news conference in Vancouver that the tariffs are "totally unjustified" and the issues at the border can be addressed without such duties.

He says the tolls would also mean significant cost increases for Americans.

"It makes no sense to punish both Americans and Canadians to address that issue. We can do it together," Eby said Tuesday.

It is a federal responsibility to show strong leadership in addressing border issues, but "given the state of the federal government currently, the leadership on this file has come from the premiers across Canada," he said.

The premiers are set to meet with each other later this week, Eby added.

