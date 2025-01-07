Lost sea lion on B.C. highway might have brain malfunction, says head vet

Photo: Facebook A sea lion caused quite a commotion over the holidays after it waddled onto a section of Highway 4 near Kennedy Lake in Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations territory.

Vet staff from the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society (VAMMRS) are on standby this week along Highway 4 by Vancouver Island's Kennedy Lake, after a California sea lion was spotted over the holidays on several occasions by different drivers, stranded on the road.

Vet staff say the marine mammal likely followed fish up a river and into Kennedy Lake, then staggered up a path nearby the Pacific Rim Highway. Emergency crews are working alongside Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) and aquarium personnel to capture the confused sea lion.

“Ideally, what I’d like to do is bring this animal back to the rescue facility and have a good look at him. I’m not convinced 100 per cent that he is perfectly normal,” said Martin Haulena, the executive director and head vet at VAMMRS.

“But if we can’t get him back safely here, relocation is still a possibility. I’ll leave that up to DFO,” he said.

Vancouver-based vet staff Sion Cahoon and Katie Dantoni have been surveying the highway and Kennedy Lake area where the sea lion was spotted by a driver on Dec. 29, 2024, but they said the marine mammal hasn’t been seen since they arrived on Jan. 5. They are prepared to use a sedative dart to capture the lost sea lion.

Haulena said the sea lion is “not acting quite right”.

“It’s not super common, however we do have animals that find themselves in weird places. Unfortunately, a lot of the time there is something wrong with these animals, there is something wrong with the brain function,” Haulena explained.

Things like cancers, biotoxins or gun shot wounds could all affect the brain and cause long-term effect, according to Haulena, as well as a whole host of bacteria, viruses and fungus that could cause neurological deficits and lead to the animal to acting abnormally.

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Lands and Natural Resources Manager Saya Masso agrees.

“It’s odd that it would be on its lonesome. That might mean that it’s sick or hungry. It’s not favourable to anybody to see it suffering out there,” said Masso.

He went on to say that sea lions get into the lake on occasion, but they don’t normally hang around all by themselves.

“In historic times, the sea lion would have likely been harvested and utilized to its full extent traditionally,” said Masso. “In a perfect world, it would just be sent back into the ocean to find its family.”

“I do worry about the animal’s safety and I do worry about people’s safety, of course,” Haulena continued. “That’s a stretch of highway that has some blind corners. It’s a little bit worrisome.”

Anyone that sees the sea lion is encouraged to contact VAMMRS at 604-258-SEAL (7325) or the BC Marine Mammal Response Network 1-800-465-4336, or by emailing [email protected] or VHF Channel 16.