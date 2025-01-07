Trail closed in Nanaimo, B.C., for public safety after 'aggressive' cougar sightings

Photo: The Canadian Press A wild cougar runs away in the community of James Bay in Victoria, B.C., on Oct. 5, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The Regional District of Nanaimo in British Columbia says it's temporarily closing a hiking trail due to the presence of an "aggressive" cougar.

It cites public safety in a notice posted Monday, saying Ammonite Falls Regional Trail is closed until further notice between Creekside trailhead and the falls viewpoint in Benson Creek Falls Regional Park.

The district on Vancouver Island says the aggressive behaviour by the cougar was first spotted near the trail on New Year's Day.

It says there have since been additional reports of the cougar "guarding its kill in the area."

The district says the B.C. Conservation Officer Service has been notified, and closure signs were erected in the area on Monday.

It says cougars are part of the environment in B.C., and is advising precautions that include leashing pets, travelling in groups and carrying bear spray.