Third B.C. man moves toward murder conspiracy sentencing

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. The Vancouver Law Courts.

One of three men charged in connection with a conspiracy to murder several men changed his plea to guilty in B.C. Supreme Court Jan. 6.

Gavin Leznoff was charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder.

He had been set to stand trial before a B.C. Supreme Court judge and jury later this year.

However, he appeared before Justice Catherine Murray and first changed his election to trial by judge alone and then changed his pleas to guilty.

Count one alleged Leznoff had conspired with Sylvester Raju and Cory Grosskleg in Vancouver and elsewhere between December 2021 and January 2022 to murder two people. Those people were not named in court.

Count two alleged Leznoff had conspired with Raju and Grosskleg in Surrey and elsewhere to murder an unknown Surrey male.

“You understand what you’re pleading guilty to?” Murray asked.

“Correct,” Leznoff said from the prisoner’s dock. He continues to be free on bail although a bail variation will be sought next week so Leznoff can take care of some personal business, Murray heard.

Leznoff's case returns to court Feb. 5 to confirm a date for sentencing.

Raju and Grosskleg are due to be sentenced on Jan. 17 in connection with the case.