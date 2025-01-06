Police investigate after driver hit pedestrian in downtown New West

Photo: Thinkstock. New Westminster police are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian on Clarkson Street on Dec. 22.

A pedestrian suffered severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle exiting a parking garage in downtown New West.

The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 22 around 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Clarkson St. Numerous first responders attended the scene at the rear of 618 Carnarvon St.

In a statement to the Record, the New Westminster Police Department said the driver did not remain at the scene at the time of the incident.

“A driver came forward, and our investigation continues,” said the NWPD.

As part of its investigation, the NWPD interviewed witnesses and collected CCTV.

Hailey Finnigan, the police department’s communications officer, said witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police should file a formal report about what they saw and heard on the evening of Dec. 22. They should reference file 24-21429.

“To our knowledge, the pedestrian was seriously injured,” she said in a Jan. 6 email to the Record. “Our investigation into that collision is ongoing.”