Judge authorizes 'reasonable force' to bring B.C. man to court

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Vancouver Provincial Court. Joseph Brian Denis Grenon is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to two people.

A Vancouver Provincial Court judge has ruled officers can use “all reasonable force” to bring a man to court to face threats and mischief charges laid as a result of alleged incidents in 2024.

Joseph Brian Denis Grenon, 45, is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to two people on Aug. 15, 2024.

Grenon is also charged with committing mischief by wilfully obstructing use or operation of the Vancouver Public Library.

Grenon made his first appearance on the charges on Aug. 16, according to court records.

He was granted bail on Aug. 19 by Judge Ellen Gordon.

However, a warrant was issued Aug. 26 and he was back in custody for a Sept. 3 court appearance where he was again released — this time by Judge James Sutherland.

By Oct. 3, another warrant was issued and, at a Nov. 22 appearance, an overnight assessment of Grenon was ordered.

At the time, Grenon was being held in Vancouver jail but was soon moved to North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam.

At a Nov. 29 appearance, Judge Patricia Bond issued an order for sheriffs to deliver Grenon to court to appear in person. That was followed by two refusals to attend court via video Dec. 16 and Jan. 6, records said.

So, on Jan. 6, Crown prosecutor Georges Prat applied to Judge Harbans Dhillon to have Grenon brought to court Jan. 7.

The judge agreed. But, she said, Grenon should be given the option to voluntarily attend court via video before being forced to appear in person.