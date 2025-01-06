'He let you down': Burnaby MP Jagmeet Singh responds to Trudeau's resignation

Photo: Screenshot/Justin Trudeau/X. Burnaby South MP and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (left) and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"He let you down."

Jagmeet Singh reiterated his position in a statement on Justin Trudeau after he announced this morning, Jan. 6, he would be stepping down as prime minister and leader of the Liberals.

On Monday during his announcement, Trudeau said among "internal battles" within the Liberal caucus, he came to the conclusion he was no longer the best option for the party.

He added Gov. Gen. Mary Simon granted his request to prorogue Parliament, meaning the House of Commons will not sit until March 24.

"Justin Trudeau has let you down over and over," Singh posted on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after Trudeau's news conference.

"He let you down on the cost of housing and groceries.

"He let you down on fixing health care.

"It doesn't matter who leads the Liberals.

"They don't deserve another chance."

Singh added the Conservatives are not much of a better option, saying if Pierre Polilevre and his party are elected, Canadians will "pay the price."

Below is my statement on Justin Trudeau’s resignation.







If you oppose callous Conservative cuts.







If you oppose the rich getting richer while everyone else falls further behind.







Stand with the NDP this time: https://t.co/7rFS9LdsDh pic.twitter.com/hQRB4XvRZu— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 6, 2025





Trudeau had faced intense scrutiny during the past month after Chrystia Freeland, the former minister of finance and deputy prime minister, announced her departure from Trudeau's cabinet amid disagreements with him.

Soon after her resignation, Singh called out Trudeau and the Liberals for fighting amongst themselves, calling on Trudeau to immediately resign.

Four days later, Singh announced the NDP would table a non-confidence motion against Trudeau and the Liberals when parliament returned.

With files from The Canadian Press