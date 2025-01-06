Man grabs customer's cash at Nanaimo bank, then flees

Photo: . Bank of Montreal at 6908 Island Highway North in Nanaimo. VIA GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a customer receiving money from a bank teller had it snatched away by a man who was standing in line.

The man fled and police were unable to locate him, despite arriving at the scene within minutes.

The theft, called “a crime of opportunity” by police, occurred about 1:45 p.m. last Friday at the Bank of Montreal at 6908 Island Highway North.

No threats were made and no weapon was produced, police said,

The suspect is described as about six-foot-three and wearing dark clothing, sunglasses and a black COVID-style mask.

Witnesses told officers that he appeared to be accompanied by a woman wearing grey sweatpants and white runners.

The pair might have left the area in a dark-coloured pickup truck.

No surveillance footage was immediately available.