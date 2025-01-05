249969
247467
BC  

Cyclist hit by SUV while in protected bike lane

Cyclist hit in bike lane

Michael John Lo / Times Colonist - | Story: 525961

cyclist in Victoria was taken to hospital after he was struck in a protected bike lane by a driver that was crossing the lane to get to parking, a nearby resident said.

Vehicle travel on Caledonia Avenue was down to one lane on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. as first responders dealt with the collision.

An Anawim House resident who did not want his name used said he came upon the injured cyclist and a noticeably dented SUV in the eastbound protected bike lane on Caledonia after hearing a prominent thump.

The resident, who hurried out to render first aid, said the cyclist absorbed the brunt of the impact in his left knee when the driver turned right towards a parkade underneath an apartment building on Caledonia, he said.

“[The driver] just smoked him,” the resident said. “It was a huge dent on the car.”

B.C. Emergency Health Services spokesperson Dan Enjo said paramedics provided emergency care for one person, who was later transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police loaded up the man’s bike — an e-bike with a visible DoorDash food delivery bag mounted on the back — onto a pickup truck around 1:30 p.m.

It was unclear if the man was working as a food courier at the time.

DoorDash Canada could not confirm whether any of its couriers were working in the area at the time of the crash.

A DoorDash spokesperson said the company’s trust and safety team is investigating the incident.

Victoria police did not respond to requests for comment.

Bike lanes on Caledonia are partially protected by bollards. Some gaps exist along Caledonia from Blanshard to Cook for vehicles to access buildings.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (2)


More BC News

BC Weather
BC
Vancouver Webcam
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
244598
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


TheTango.net
Funny animals

Funny animals

Galleries | January 05, 2025

Santana postpones Vegas

Music | January 05, 2025

Fluffy puppy

Must Watch | January 05, 2025

Cat barber

Must Watch | January 05, 2025

Sunday Dose- January 5, 2025

Daily Dose | January 05, 2025

249193