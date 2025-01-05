Two people injured after Maserati struck parked vehicles in Surrey: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Surrey police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision, where a Maserati struck parked vehicles, injuring two people on Saturday night.

Police and fire services responded to a collision call in the area of 75 Avenue near 124 Street at around 10 p.m.

The Surrey Fire Service performed life-saving measures to a seriously injured male pedestrian.

Police believe the man was standing between parked vehicles, which were hit by a Maserati travelling eastbound on 75 Avenue.

A person who was inside a parked vehicle was taken to hospital with less critical injuries. The occupant(s) of the Maserati immediately fled the scene of the crash.

Police are now looking into the incident and asking for any information related to the crash.