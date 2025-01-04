Driver dead following crash with construction vehicle at Saanich intersection

Photo: .

A driver is dead after their vehicle hit another vehicle at a Saanich intersection on Friday night, Saanich police said.

Officers received a report of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Quadra Street and Tattersall Drive around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Saanich police spokesperson Jason Hallman said responding officers found a driver inside a vehicle that had hit a construction vehicle on the east side of the intersection.

Despite efforts of first responders, the driver, who was found unresponsive, was pronounced dead on scene, he said in a statement.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and next of kin have been notified, he said.

Hallman declined to say whether anyone else was involved or if there was anyone in the construction vehicle at the time of the crash.

The matter remains under police investigation, he said.

There were 81 recorded crashes at the intersection of Quadra Street and Tattersall Drive from 2019 to 2023, according to data from ICBC.

Of those crashes, 37 resulted in some form of injury or fatality.