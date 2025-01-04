Steveston-Richmond East MP calls for 'change in party leadership'

Photo: Maria Rantanen/Richmond News. Parm Bains, MP for Steveston-Richmond East, has joined chorus of Liberal MPs demanding change in party leadership.

Parm Bains, member of Parliament for Steveston-Richmond East, is calling for a change in the "leadership team" of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Trudeau has been under intense pressure from dozens of Liberal MPs from across the country to step aside.

In a letter to his constituents, Bains said he personally conveyed to Trudeau in October concerns British Columbians had about the direction the prime minister and his office were taking.

In the letter, Bains reiterated his call for "change in our party leadership."

"... our leadership team, as it stands today, needs a fulsome change to move forward where centrist voices are actively listened to and heard," Bains said in his letter.

Trudeau and the Liberals have been falling in the polls and currently have historically low approval ratings.

The Liberal caucus has a six-hour meeting scheduled for Wednesday.