BC SPCA reminds drivers of the dangers of cats and cars in cold weather

Photo: SPCA

Winter temperatures tend to bring anyone seeking somewhere to warm up into shelter, and that includes cats.

The BC SPCA is reminding drivers that one of the "most irresistible and dangerous" places for cats is a warm car engine, especially a car that has just been parked.

"Cats can easily access and fit the space under the car’s hood and can be killed or injured when the car is started," they shared in a news release.

While the organization strongly encourages owners to keep their cats indoors, there are outdoor cats and strays, so an easy and important check to help keep cats (and wildlife) safe is, “think and thump" before starting your car:

Tap or lightly thump the hood of your car, allowing time for a four-legged friend to make their escape.

Honk your horn.

Wait a few moments to listen for any sounds of movement.

Check under your car for cats that might be hiding there.

That SPCA shared alongside these reminders a story of a cat found under the hood of a car trapped inside a vehicle engine after a long drive.

The owners of the car were shocked to find her and brought the cat to the West Vancouver BC SPCA.

The cat did not suffer any injuries thankfully, and without any identification, the SPCA said they couldn't find a previous guardian.

It wasn’t long before the cat, now named Fievel, was adopted and is enjoying the warmth and safety of her new indoor home.

For other ways to help any stray and community cats living nearby this winter, check out the SPCA's website.