Body of woman found in the water near Port Moody considered suspicious

Photo: CTV Vancouver

The investigation into a body found in the water at Reed Point Marina in Port Moody has been upgraded to a homicide.

On Jan. 1, 2025, at approximately 9:19 a.m., the Port Moody Police Department responded to a report of a deceased woman in the water at Reed Point Marina, 850 Barnet Highway.

With assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard, the body of a woman in her 60s was retrieved from the water. The Port Moody Major Crime Section led the initial investigation into the woman’s death.

Sgt. Friday Frong said in a press release the circumstances surrounding the death have been deemed suspicious and criminality cannot be ruled out at this time.

As part of its mandate, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation and police are in the area canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance.

Frong said IHIT continues to work with the Port Moody Police Department, the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service to advance the case.

“Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public. The victim is not being identified out of respect to her family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” Frong said.

“We are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area of Reed Point Marina between 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2024, and 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025. Dashcam video would be especially helpful and we are asking you to contact IHIT as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].