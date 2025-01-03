Ankle broken as transit bus hits pedestrian in Burnaby: police

Photo: TransLink. The Metrotown bus loop in Burnaby.

Police and the Coast Mountain Bus Company are investigating an incident that saw a transit bus hit a pedestrian in Burnaby Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of Central Boulevard near the Metrotown bus loop just before 2 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been hit by a bus, according to an emailed statement from Metro Vancouver Transit Police spokesperson Const. Amanda Steed.

Early reports from transit police said the pedestrian, a man in his early 30s, had been crossing Central Boulevard, not in a marked crosswalk, when he was hit.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said he was taken to hospital in “serious but stable condition.”

On Friday, transit police confirmed the man had suffered a broken ankle.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and will be working closely with the Burnaby RCMP collision investigation team to determine the events leading up to the collision,” Steed said.

TransLink said Coast Mountain Bus Company is investigating the incident as well.