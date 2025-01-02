Richmond RCMP seek suspect who allegedly robbed woman at gunpoint

Photo: RCMP Richmond RCMP released this photo of a robbery suspect.

RCMP are appealing to the public to help identify a suspect who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint in Richmond city centre.

Just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, Richmond RCMP responded to a call from a woman who was allegedly robbed an ATM on No. 3 Road at Lansdowne.

According to the report, a man entered the vestibule, approached the woman from behind, pointed a gun at her, robbed her of $250 and then fled.

While officers were on scene within minutes, the suspect had fled the area.

Richmond RCMP were able to locate CCTV footage of the suspect, and they’re releasing photos in an attempt to identify him, said Richmond RCMP Cpl. Sonny Virk.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-five-inch tall Asian male with small eyes and black hair roots with brown tips. He was wearing a dark jacket with the hood up, a mask, dark pants and was carrying a light-coloured backpack.

RCMP is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact investigators at 604-278-1212 and quote file #24-39072.

Anyone who wishes to give an anonymous tip can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.solvecrime.ca.