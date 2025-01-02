Coquitlam nurse fined $30K for lying about Botox injections

Photo: Unsplash

A licensed practical nurse (LPN) who worked in Coquitlam has to pay more than $30,000 to the BC College of Nurses and Midwives by next December.

The penalty and a five-month suspension for Roshanak Rahi — also known as “Nurse Rosha” — comes after a hearing decision on Dec. 20, 2024, following an order on March 14, 2024.

In the latter ruling, the college’s disciplinary committee found Rahi had committed professional misconduct by offering Botox to clients without a physician present.

The college was tipped off about her aesthetics business, which was run out of a rented room at the Plateau Medical Clinic in Coquitlam between October 2018 and January 2019. The panel also stated Rahi made false statements to the college investigators about where she got the Botox.

According to the document, Rahi trained as a LPN from 2016 to 2018 when she also ran a part-time aesthetics business out of a Coquitlam wellness centre, providing “makeup consultation and services.”

In 2018, following graduation, she received two certificates from the BC Academy of Medical Aesthetics for cosmetic administration of Botox and soft-tissue injectable dermal fillers.

However, the college made clear her scope of practice for Botox injections as a self-employed LPN.

Still, Rahi advertised that Nurse Rosha “specializes in dermal fillers” and “procedures that target her patients' specific skin problems, including facial contouring for males, Botox injections, vitamin therapy, and more.”

According to testimony from Plateau office staff, Rahi saw up to four patients a day.

From January to April 2019, Rahi continued to offer Botox injections at Kinetix, where she worked part-time.

Besides the hefty fine, the panel has also ordered her to take more education should Rahi return as a self-employed LPN.

Rahi is now working as a notary public in Washington State and holds a real estate licence.